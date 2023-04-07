VIDEO: Argyle Town Council Candidate Forum

The Cross Timbers Gazette hosted a forum for Argyle Town Council candidates on April 6 at Argyle Town Hall.

There are two contested town council races this year. In Place 2, Mayor Bryan Livingston is challenging incumbent Ron Schmidt, and in Place 4, Cindy Sheddy and Casey Stewart are vying to replace Cyndi Hermann, who did not seek reelection.

Current Place 5 Councilman Rick Bradford is running unopposed for mayor. After he is sworn in, council will appoint someone to the open Place 5 seat to serve through the end of Bradford’s term in May 2024.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2.