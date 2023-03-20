Meet the Candidates: Argyle Town Council Place 4

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Argyle there are two contested races for Town Council; in Place 2, current Mayor Bryan Livingston is challenging Incumbent Ron Schmidt’s reelection bid, and in Place 4, Cindy Sheddy and Casey Stewart are vying to replace Cyndi Hermann, who did not seek reelection. Current Place 5 Councilman Rick Bradford is the only candidate to run for mayor. After he is sworn in as mayor, council will appoint someone else to the open Place 5 seat through the end of Bradford’s term in May 2024.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Argyle Place 4 are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 4 (2-year-term)

Cindy Sheddy, 57

Occupation: CPA, CFO

Education: Masters in Taxation – University of Texas at Arlington

Bachelors in Accounting – Oklahoma State University

Certified Public Accountant Texas State Board of Accountancy

Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy

Previous public service: Board of Directors Friends of Wednesday’s Child – Chairman for 2 years, Treasurer for 2 years, and Vice Chair for 1 year

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice?For five years, I have witnessed a dysfunctional town council that wastes time and money on lawsuits and investigations of their political enemies. There has been a failure to plan, a failure to prepare, and a failure to make Argyle financially sustainable long-term. By being the “Town of NO” and failing to prepare for the future, the current council majority has the potential to cripple the town over the next several years. We have large unfunded needs, including a new police station that we simply cannot afford. If elected, I will refocus our development efforts toward commercial development on the I-35W and FM 407W commercial corridors. With 34 years of experience as a financial, accounting, and tax professional, I will bring much-needed financial leadership and accountability to town hall. Genuine transparency and inclusivity work for me in business and they will work for Argyle.

Mission statement:

• Promote civility, collaboration, and common-sense decision-making.

• Rebuild trust by instilling ethics, integrity, and accountability.

• Support funding for long-term financial sustainability.

• Improve mobility and solve traffic problems by updating the thoroughfare plan and collaborating with Denton County and surrounding communities.

Facebook page: Cindy Sheddy for Argyle Town Council Place 4

Website: cindyservesargyle.com

Casey Stewart, 60

Occupation: Airline Captain

Education: Graduated from Texas Tech University with a BS in Petroleum Engineering.

Worked as a Production Engineer with Mobil prior to joining the USAF.

Decorated Air Force Veteran of 27 years. Flying assignments for entire career, including multiple deployments. Squadron Commander of the 68th Airlift Squadron. Retired USAFR.

Previous public service: Five (5) years on Argyle Planning & Zoning, the last two (2) years and currently as Chairman. Argyle Tree Preservation board – Chaired committee that re-wrote the tree preservation ordinances to make them non-punitive to residents. Multiple Town budget planning workshops. Multiple land use plan modification/modernization workshops. Brough our ordinances into the 2020’s. Argyle Vision Statement committee.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I want to make the Town Council a more effective and cohesive group who will protect the beauty and character of Argyle, while leading the Town in a collaborative manner with it’s citizens. My track record of service and leadership will make me an effective part of the Council. I have been an active citizen since 2004 and have served 5 years on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the last 2 as Chairman. I am well versed in the Town’s business process, and interaction of the Council with the MDD and P&Z. I will bring effective leadership, not politics, to the Council.

Mission statement: Financially Argyle is rock solid. I won’t settle for hastily planned, sub-standard commercial along 35 and 407 (or anywhere). No mixed-use warehouses or self-storage units! Argyle deserves quality commercial, restaurants, and amenities. WE DON’T HAVE TO SETTLE! No more high-density residential. I will protect our rural feel, we’re all neighbors!

Facebook page: Stewart4Argyle

Website: Stewart4Argyle.com