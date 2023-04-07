New speed limit, stop signs to be installed in Bartonville

Work crews will install new traffic signs, including a lowered speed limit zone and new stop signs, in Bartonville on Monday, weather permitting.

In October 2022, the Bartonville Town Council approved a new traffic ordinance that would reduce the speed limit on McMakin Road from 40 mph to 30 mph, in an attempt to reduce cut-through traffic. The new speed limit will go into effect Monday when the new signs are set up, according to the town of Bartonville.

Crews will also install stop signs to create several three-way stops at the following intersections:

Porter Road/East Jeter Road

Gibbons South/East Jeter

Dove Creek/Gibbons South/Frenchtown

Broome Road/Porter

No Parking Zone signs will also be placed along McMakin from East Jeter to FM 407.