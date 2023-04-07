Friday, April 7, 2023
What’s in your warranty?

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Ron Strelke, President, Force Home Services

Say the word “warranty” and everybody can relate to all the spam texts, emails, and phone calls when the bumper-to-bumper manufacturer’s warranty on their new vehicle is about to expire.

What about your HVAC or Water Heater? Among the hundreds of weekly calls we receive from homeowners are inquiries about repairs with equipment still under the manufacturer’s warranty and other calls from homeowners who are working with home warranty companies.

Home warranties are essentially insurance for the components and appliances in your home. After more than 20 years in the HVAC and Plumbing home service business, we have seen a lot of home warranty companies. The good ones are still around because they continue to provide a valuable product for the homeowner. Is it right for you? There’s more info on our FAQ page.

What’s in the warranty? Read all the pages for what is or is not covered so you’re not hit with surprises. Whether it’s your vehicle, the manufacturer’s warranty on your new HVAC System or Water Heater or you have a Home Warranty, there is a caveat that is the same when it comes to your responsibility for routine maintenance and what is considered normal wear and tear.

Several years ago, we introduced the Force Home Services Forever System Water Heaters and HVAC Systems. It’s a bumper-to-bumper lifetime warranty on parts and labor for as long as you own your home. If you’re considering replacing your AC System or Water Heater, let us provide you with the details with a free in-home guaranteed proposal. There’s no fine print, no surprises, just peace of mind and never having to pay another repair bill. It may be the last water heater or AC system you will ever buy.

Learn more at ForceHomeServices.com. It would be our pleasure to serve you.

(Sponsored content)

