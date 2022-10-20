Bartonville to reduce McMakin Road speed limit

The town of Bartonville will soon reduce the speed limit on McMakin Road.

The town’s Traffic Ad Hoc Committee made several recommendations to Town Council, one of which is the reduction of the speed limit on McMakin Road from 40 to 30 mph. Local residents don’t want cut-through traffic on the two-lane road from FM 1171 and FM 407, and a speed reduction may help reduce traffic.

This week, the council voted to accept the traffic committee’s recommendations, and directed staff members to bring forward an ordinance revision to reduce the speed limit, according to Town Administrator Thad Chambers.

Other traffic recommendations that were approved by council include the addition of eight new stop signs throughout town, 30 rumble strips, three radar speed limit signs, six new 30 mph Town Speed Limit plaques for drivers entering town, and more. The estimated cost for all of the signage and striping is $70,000, paid out of the town’s General Fund.