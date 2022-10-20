Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Northwest ISD raises minimum wage for some employees

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Northwest ISD

The Northwest ISD Board of Trustees this week unanimously approved an increase in minimum wage for paraprofessional employees and bus monitors.

Beginning with this week’s paycheck, the minimum wage for an hourly Northwest ISD paraprofessional staff member will increase from $12.50 to $15 per hour, and the minimum wage for bus monitors will increase to $14 per hour. Affected employees will also see an increase in this week’s paycheck from backpay, as the new rate will be retroactive from the start of the 2022-2023 school year, according to a district news release.

The raises aim to keep NISD competitive in the hiring marketplace.

“Both the school board and district administration believe paraprofessionals put in extensive effort to continue the excellence Northwest ISD is known for and appreciate their tremendous work supporting students, families, teachers, schools and other groups,” the district said in a statement.

The new rates will extend to the district’s outsourced custodial staff, according to the district, which is also examining the pay rates for outsourced food service staff and plans to seek an increased rate in the coming months. Northwest ISD is currently undergoing a third-party salary study to determine recommendations going forward. This study will compare Northwest ISD to analogous school districts, both in terms of the region and other factors, such as enrollment amount, socioeconomic conditions and more.

The increased minimum wage follows compensation improvements for other categories of district staff during the 2022-2023 school year, including a 3% midpoint raise for all full-time employees and an increase to the hourly rate for bus drivers. It also continues a compensation commitment championed by Dr. David Hicks, the district’s former superintendent, before his passing last month. Hicks informed staff at this year’s convocation that Northwest ISD will continue to find ways to ensure the district increases pay and benefits to better compete to attract and retain the best staff possible, according to the district.

Previous articleBartonville to reduce McMakin Road speed limit
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.