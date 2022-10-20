Thursday, October 20, 2022
Southern Denton County Business

Co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza coming to Lantana

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Round Table Pizza

Construction is expected to begin soon on the first co-branded Fatburger and Round Table Pizza restaurant in Lantana.

Photo courtesy of Fatburger

The California-based eateries, both founded in the 1950s, are typically found separate and in a fast-casual setting, but Lantana will be getting a different, elevated version, said owner Mike Stern, managing partner at SNM Management Group and Lantana resident.

“It’ll have a bar that overlooks the golf course,” Stern said. “And here it’s full service, with a hostess and wait staff. It’ll be a true dining experience.”

Stern said the Lantana area isn’t a food desert but it is kind of “food-dry,” and the co-branded restaurant will meet a lot of needs.

“We felt like there was a need in the Lantana/Bartonville/Argyle area to have a good, quality sit-down restaurant that’s family-friendly and brings together food favorites,” Stern said. “They’re great products across multiple day parts, and we’re eliminating the ‘no vote’ on where to go for dinner.”

Stern said Fatburger and Round Table Pizza use fresh ingredients and combine “really good quality products with a great experience.” The restaurant will be located in a new building in Lantana Town Center, next to Dutch Bros. Coffee. Construction is expected to start in the next couple weeks, with plans to open in late spring 2023.

Previous articleNorthwest ISD raises minimum wage for some employees
Next articleAncient forest leaves indelible impression on area
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

