TxDOT reveals details about FM 1171 extension

Southern Denton County residents on Thursday learned more about the Texas Department of Transportation’s plans for extending FM 1171 from Justin to west Flower Mound.

Currently, FM 1171 extends as a two-lane rural road west from I-35W until it dead ends near Denton Creek. TxDOT is planning to expand and extend that roadway to connect it to the city of Justin. According to TxDOT information presented at a public meeting on Thursday, the agency is planning two “urbanized sections” near Justin and near the I-35W interchange that would have six lanes and a median, and they would be connected by a four-lane “rural section” with a depressed median. TxDOT anticipates eventually expanding that section to six lanes in the future.

The plan as presented includes about 98 acres of new Right-of-Way acquisition and the potential displacement of three non-residential structures. The 3.5-mile project is expected to cost about $118 million, and TxDOT is hoping it will be ready to let (open up bidding for contractors) in 2026. No estimated construction timeline has been announced yet.

The meeting’s materials are available at keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1171 through April 21, which is also the public comment period.