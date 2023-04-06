Thursday, April 6, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts
Southern Denton County BusinessLocal Experts

Medicare Supplement Pricing

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Tim Bergeron, PlanMedigap

One of biggest topics of conversation regarding Medicare Supplements is pricing. I never hear any complaints on the actual coverage itself because the supplements work extremely well! The U.S. government has standardized the coverage, so Plan G is Plan G across the board. The aspect that varies wildly is, of course, pricing.

Insurance companies usually use 1 of 3 pricing methods when setting premiums:

Attained Age: This is the most common method, and it means that each year when you “attain a new age,” your cost goes up. Companies that use this method generally have the most competitive pricing.

Issue Age: This is less common and means that your cost is set based on your age when you sign up. Rate increases based on your age are not allowed, but rates still increase because of inflation and other factors. “Issue Age” companies are usually priced higher up front, making them less competitive.

Community Rated: In this case, companies price premiums based on specific locations, so age doesn’t technically factor into premiums. This gets tricky because some insurance companies have a “diminishing discount” as you get older, which ends up acting as an age increase.

Seniors get bogged down in conflicting information about which pricing method is best, but all methods tend to shake out fairly evenly. The most important thing to focus on is keeping yourself healthy so that you can shop competitively if your premium increases and you decide to look for a new plan.

In case you are not familiar with the “market price” for a Medicare Supplement, I’ve included a sample from a competitive company. These prices are for seniors in Flower Mound (rates vary by zip code). Feel free to compare this to what you are paying now.

75022, non-tobacco, Plan G, Female / Male
Age 65 – $103 per month / $115 per month
Age 67 – $103 per month / $115 per month
Age 69 – $103 per month / $115 per month
Age 71 – $108 per month / $121 per month
Age 73 – $116 per month / $130 per month
Age 75 – $124 per month / $139 per month
Age 77 – $134 per month / $151 per month
Age 79 – $145 per month / $163 per month
Age 81 – $158 per month / $177 per month

If you’re married and live with your spouse, these rates can actually be 7% lower. I’m happy to help walk you through the process of pursuing a lower rate; it’s fairly painless, doesn’t cost you anything, and I do most of the heavy lifting! Remember, you can change your Medicare Supplement anytime during the year. Please give us a call at 800-750-2407 or feel free to stop by the office at 2604 Long Prairie Road, Suite 100 in Flower Mound.

God Bless.

(Sponsored content)

Previous articleFlower Mound PD investigating bank robbery
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.