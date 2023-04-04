Meet the Candidates: Argyle ISD Board Place 2

Southern Denton County residents will head to the polls starting next month to decide a plethora of municipal and school board contests.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each candidate in a contested local race to answer a brief questionnaire to help voters make an informed decision at the polls this May.

In Argyle ISD, Places 1, 2 and 3 are expiring in May. In Place 1, Incumbent Craig Hawkesworth’s reelection bid is being challenged by Tori Ryon. In Place 2, Incumbent Dr. John Bitter did not seek reelection, and Nick Reynolds and Leigh Ann Artho are vying to replace him. In Place 3, Incumbent Board President Sam Slaton is seeking reelection unopposed.

The CTG will host a candidate forum for Argyle ISD candidates this week.

Election Day is May 6, and early voting will run April 24 through May 2. The last day to register to vote is April 6, and the last day to apply for ballot by mail is April 25. Click here for more information about voting in Denton County.

The candidates for Place 2 on Argyle ISD Board of Trustees are listed in alphabetic order below.

Place 2 (2-year-term)

Leigh Ann Artho, 43

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? Over 10 years

Occupation: Mother of nine children

Education: Bachelors in Biology from Texas A&M University Summa Cum Laude with a minor in Business (2002)

Graduate of Muenster High School-Valedictorian (1998)

Previous public service: I have served in various capacities for the following organizations: PTA/ PTO, Argyle Nights committee, and National Charity League. I have also volunteered at events benefitting the Argyle Education Foundation, Mission Moms, Project Graduation, and multiple nonprofits within our county. I am an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Argyle and the wife of an Army veteran.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? I was encouraged to run for school board by many involved parents and teachers within our community. My education and professional background before entering motherhood were largely focused on research and data. This combined with my knowledge and experience within the district makes this position a natural fit for me. During our time in Argyle, my children have participated in STEM, art, band, theater, athletics, archery, and academic UIL. We have a child with dyslexia and children in Horizons. We have students in each of the 3 math tracks the district offers. This provides a broad perspective of the district and ensures that my decision making will not be singular in scope. I do not serve any special interests. My top concern for the district is maintaining the legacy and traditions of the district during a time of growth with a focus on curriculum and student experience.

Mission statement: My mission is to serve as an advocate for the student experience and parental involvement at all levels. I aim to ensure that the culture of excellence is available for all students by promoting the values and quality of education for which Argyle is known by creating classroom environments facilitating foundational learning and teacher longevity.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? I have nine children, including an Argyle graduate, 3 high schoolers, a middle schooler, 3 elementary students, and a preschooler. I would be a representative for all students, present and future.

Facebook page: Leigh Ann Artho Argyle ISD School Board – Place 2

Nick Reynolds, 37

Town of residence: Argyle

How long have you resided in the school district you wish to represent? 5.5 years

Occupation: Logistics (BNSF Railway)

Education: Bachelors degree in Business Management, University of Texas at Arlington

Previous public service: I presently serve as a board member of the Argyle Eagle Foundation, an organization that solicits, manages, and distributes funds to the Argyle ISD to enhance students’ educational experiences. This past fall, I was selected and served on the Argyle High School Advisory & Planning Committee, which was charged with reviewing information for the district’s future high school plans. I have also served as an Argyle ISD substitute teacher, Watch DOGS, and have coached numerous AYSA sports teams.

What motivated you to run for this position, and why are you the best choice? My motivation to step up and serve in this capacity is my love for our district and my strong conviction that our district’s brightest days are ahead of us. I am confident that my professional skillset and prior experience, which includes managing a $300 million annual budget, will uniquely position me to make the best decisions for our district going forward. My goal is to ensure that the district maintains the excellence in education that we are renowned for. I also have a deeply seated passion for civil service and giving back to the community, which has given me so much and has prompted me to take advantage of every opportunity to volunteer and be involved in as many activities and organizations as possible. I also feel strongly that our board could benefit from greater diversity in community representation as the district continues to welcome amazing new families to the district.

Mission statement: My primary goal is to continue and build upon the tradition of excellence that Argyle ISD is recognized for. Our district is unique and that should be maintained. My primary focus would be ensuring financial resilience during the forecasted district growth and bringing greater transparency, integrity, and unity through community collaboration.

Do you have children enrolled in the school district you wish to represent? Yes, I have 4 Eagles in our district – Lanrdi, 13; Tucker, 11; Nolan, 9; Levi, 8

Facebook page: Nick Reynolds for Argyle ISD Place 2