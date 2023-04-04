Lakeside Music Series resumes this weekend

The Lakeside Music Series, weekly live performances in Lakeside at south Flower Mound, resumes for 2023 this weekend.

Every Friday night through November, artists from around the area will perform a wide variety of original and classic songs from many different genres. The events are free and family-friendly.

Wyatt Martin (folk, rock, blues) will kick off the eighth season of the music series from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to Lakeside DFW’s website. Lani Butler, Jesse Spradlin & Chris Raspante, and Blurry are slated to perform the remaining Friday nights of April.

