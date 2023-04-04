Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Police seize lots of drugs, including fentanyl, from Bartonville home

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Last week, the Bartonville Police Department arrested a resident after finding a large variety of drugs, including fentanyl, in his Bartonville home.

Police executed a search warrant March 28 at a home and seized some cash, illegal mushrooms, heroin, alprazolam, marijuana and a large amount of suspected fentanyl, according to a Bartonville PD news release. The fentanyl was formed to look like a fake over-the-counter medication, but field-tested as fentanyl. The 32-year-old man who lived in the home was arrested and faces several charges.

Bartonville Police Chief Bobby Dowell said the investigation is ongoing and other law enforcement agencies could potentially be involved, so the department is not yet releasing the suspect’s name or the location of the drug bust. In a statement, Dowell said “fentanyl overdoses are out of control.”

“One pill, or even half or a quarter of one pill, can kill,” Dowell said. “With this arrest, I am confident that we saved lives.”

