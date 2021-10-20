Flower Mound appoints new interim town manager

The Flower Mound Town Council this week appointed Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton as the new interim town manager.

In September 2020, Flower Mound’s then Town Manager Jimmy Stathatos resigned to become the city manager for Bedford. The town then appointed Deputy Town Manager/CFO Debra Wallace as its interim town manager and launched a search for a permanent town manager, but after that search, the Town Council decided to keep Wallace as its interim town manager and let her handle the transition away from Stathatos. Wallace was supposed to retire in January 2021, but she agreed to stay on a while longer to help with the transition.

This summer, the town resumed its search for a permanent town manager, and it is now in the final stages of the search. The Town Council interviewed finalists last week, and the selection is expected to be announced soon.

However, Wallace is retiring Oct. 29, and the town needed another interim solution until the new permanent town manager is hired and is able to start work in Flower Mound. Effective Oct. 30, Dalton will be the interim town manager. Dalton has worked at the town since he became a town planner in April 2003 and has held the roles of senior planner, planning manager, assistant to the town manager, director of strategic services and assistant town manager since then.