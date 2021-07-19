Flower Mound resuming town manager search

The town of Flower Mound is resuming its search for a new town manager, a town spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The previous town manager, Jimmy Stathatos, left the post in September 2020, and since then many key staff members have also left to join him at the city of Bedford. Flower Mound named the town’s deputy town manager and CFO, Debra Wallace, as the town’s interim town manager and launched an extensive search for a new permanent town manager. In January, after interviewing some of the 45 initial candidates, the Town Council decided to keep Wallace in that capacity to “provide the necessary guidance and stability for the organization.” Just a few months before that, Wallace had announced her intention retire after the town hires a permanent town manager.

And now, the town will conduct another search for a permanent replacement for Stathatos. Council voted to resume the search during Thursday’s strategic planning session. There will not be any substation changes to the search process, according to a town spokesperson. The town is working to post the position as soon as possible, and the post will be open for four or five weeks. It can take up to 15 weeks after the job posts before Town Council may make an offer.

SGR Executive Search will provide the town the following search services: sourcing of candidates; management of applicant submittals; evaluation of candidates; preliminary interviews and assessments of high potential; comprehensive background checks on finalists; recommended short list for interviews; management of the interview process; development of recommended interview questions for each candidate; and assistance in negotiating an employment agreement.