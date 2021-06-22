Argyle ISD only offering in-person instruction this fall, masks optional

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved face-to-face instruction only for all students for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as keeping masks optional for all students and employees.

The Texas Education Agency recently informed school districts that a funding waiver will not be available for virtual learning and House Bill 1468 (funding for virtual learning) failed in the Texas Legislature, according to an Argyle ISD news release on Tuesday.

As the 2020-2021 year progressed, Argyle ISD had a significant percentage of virtual learners who struggled with engagement, academic performance and virtual attendance. Argyle ISD recommended to the Board that face-to-face learning is the most effective instructional option for Eagle students moving forward.

“I am pleased AISD campuses will be returning to only face-to-face learning when school resumes on Aug. 16,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said. “This will be a refreshing return to learning experience this fall for our students and teachers.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved a pay raise for all district employees during its meeting on Monday night.

All employees are getting a 3% of market pay increase, and bus driver starting pay was raised from $16.52/hour to $20/hour to remain competitive with surrounding districts, according to an Argyle ISD news release. Lewisville ISD also recently approved a 3% raise for its employees, and Denton ISD recently approved a 2% raise.