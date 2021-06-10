Denton ISD Board approves raise, bonus for employees

The Denton ISD Board of Trustees recently approved a one-time bonus and a pay raise for its employees.

The board approved a resolution providing a one-time retention payment of $500 for all employees employed in Texas Teacher Retirement System-eligible positions, as well as a 2% pay raise based on the mid-point for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees, the district said in news releases.

The bonus reflected the gratitude and appreciation for all teachers and staff for the work performed to support student learning and engagement since the onset of the global pandemic, according to the district. There are currently 4,300 employees eligible for the bonus, totaling $2.15 million. Disbursement of the one-time retention bonus to all eligible employees will be made no later than June 25.

“I would like to thank all of our staff members who have worked tirelessly to support our students and families during such extraordinary times,” said Jamie Wilson, superintendent of schools. “This is a small gesture for a herculean task.”

The pay raise includes two parts: a general pay increase for all employees and equity adjustments for employees whose current salary is below the market median. Teachers and librarians will receive a minimum $1,250 pay increase with additional compensation for those on “Step” 1-6 on the scale. Teachers and librarians from steps 11 through 23 will receive additional pay due to market adjustments. The added pay for those experience levels affects 2,352 of the district’s teachers and librarians.

“Our Board recognizes the importance of maintaining a competitive salary structure to continue to attract the top talent in the area,” Wilson said. “Our teacher base and staff are the lifeblood of the district and this show of support signals that they are valued during these challenging times in our profession.”

This approval translates into a $5.5 million budgetary expenditure that falls in line with the increased property values and gains in student enrollment that the district continues to experience, according to Denton ISD. The 2021-22 Compensation Plan is reflected in the proposed budget that will be approved at the June 22 Board of Trustees meeting.