New coffee shops coming to Harvest, Justin

A husband-and-wife team is planning to open several new coffee shops around North Texas, including a couple in southern Denton County.

When Mark Douglass and Melissa Lazar moved to Haslet in 2017, they were surprised to find no coffee shop nearby. They’re both entrepreneurs who enjoy building new businesses, so they began working on a new community coffee shop. Froth Coffee Bar opened in July 2020 in Haslet, offering exotic, specialty-roasted gourmet coffee from around the world. They quickly set a goal of having 10 total Froth Coffee Bars in Dallas-Fort Worth by the end of 2023.

“It’s a tremendous amount of work, but also very rewarding,” Melissa said.

One new Froth location is coming to the Northlake area, at the intersection of FM 407 and Cleveland Gibbs Road. It is expected to open in November. Another new Froth Coffee Bar, this one with a drive-thru, is expected to open in November or December on FM 156, just south of Justin.

Froth Coffee Bar is going to be involved in the community, and the owners hope the residents nearby will like having a new locally-owned coffee shop in their communities.

“We put a lot of love in what we do,” Melissa said. “We have a huge sense of community that goes into everything we do.”

Click here for more information.