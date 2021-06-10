Dixon: Flower Mound excited to bring back events

Summer is here, and we’re so excited to welcome back a full lineup of events. The pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions last year in cancelling many of our special events, but Town staff have already hosted several successful – and many new – events in 2021.

In May, we saw the return of our popular Concerts in the Park series, which brought live music to Heritage Park on Friday nights throughout the month. We also launched our inaugural Art in the Park festival, celebrating Flower Mound’s cultural arts with live music and performances, vendors, hands-on activities, a community mural, and much more. Our Police Department hosted Bike with Blue, a family-friendly day with a 5K run and bike races with law enforcement, with proceeds benefiting Kyle’s Place, a transitional living program for homeless teens working toward independence. And now we have even more to look forward to in June and beyond!

Our annual Chalk the Walk art contest returns on June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park. Artists of all ages will spend the day turning the park’s sidewalks into a canvas of color. As it heats up, we’ll all be thankful that our outdoor water park Splashtaculars are back at the Community Activity Center (CAC) on Independence Day and Labor Day. You can keep cooling off on both June 25 and July 30 during Dive-In Movies at the CAC’s indoor pool. And be sure to join us to celebrate the CAC on its 13th birthday! The CAC has been a focal point of the Flower Mound community, enhancing the lives of residents through its programs, classes, events and fitness center. After a difficult year, the CAC staff members are excited to see so many of you back in the facility, and they hope you’ll join them for the CAC Birthday Bash on June 12, with snacks, special prizes, giveaways, and more.

Of course, the summer’s big event is the return of Independence Fest. Celebrate the Fourth of July at Bakersfield Park with live music featuring Le Freak and headline act Josh Abbott Band, concessions, a kid’s zone, car show, lots of exhibitors, and an explosive fireworks show. As always, admission and parking are free. It’s sure to be a full day of family fun for all! We’ve made one change to the lineup this year, moving the Independence Day Children’s Parade to Saturday, July 3 – the day before the festival. You can learn more about Independence Fest and all our special events this summer at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

As I wrote to you last month, my term as mayor is coming to a close, and the makeup of your Town Council is changing. With the resignation of Jim Pierson, the Council will be appointing an individual to serve out the remainder of the Place 1 Council term. Town Council accepted applications from the public in May, and as you’re reading this, applicant interviews may still be taking place.

Separately, I implore you to head to the polls once again this month to choose the next mayor of Flower Mound. As you are probably aware, no candidate received the necessary 50 percent of the vote plus one to be declared the winner in May. Now, residents will choose between the top two vote-earning candidates – Derek France and Itamar Gelbman. Election Day is June 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered Denton County voters will vote at the Flower Mound Senior Center (2701 W. Windsor Dr.), and registered Tarrant County voters can vote at the REC of Grapevine or any designated voting location.

The mayor you elect will chair the Town Council meetings and serve as the ambassador of our Town, representing the Town and our residents at numerous events and functions throughout the year. The mayor only votes in the event of a tie, but those are often crucial votes. I encourage you to research each candidate and head to the polls on June 5 to choose our new mayor for the next three years. For more information on the election process, visit www.flower-mound.com/elections.

It has been the highest honor serving as your mayor. I intend to stay involved in our great community, and I hope to stay connected with those of you who have reached out over the years. Thank you for staying engaged with your Town and for entrusting me with this role. I am excited for all that is to come in Flower Mound, as we continue to work together to make this a great place to live, work, and play.