News from Double Oak Town Hall — June 2021

Greetings neighbors,

With this first column as newly elected mayor of Double Oak, I wish to thank the residents for their vote of confidence, and I am looking forward to serving our town. And a huge thank you to Mike Donnelly for nearly 20 years of service to Double Oak!

Congratulations to all of our Double Oak graduates! We recognize the unique circumstances that were faced during your senior year due to the COVID 19 pandemic and appreciate your perseverance and hard work and we are very proud of you and your accomplishments.

Also, thank you to Double Oak resident Joseph Schoenrade for choosing to build picnic tables for Double Oak Town Park as his Eagle Scout Service Project. The tables are being used regularly by families and residents.

Town Council Members Take Office

Congratulations to Casey Garrison-Parsons and incumbent Scott Whisenhunt who were elected to serve two-year terms on Double Oak Town Council.

And congratulations to Councilwoman Billie Garrett on her appointment as Mayor Pro-Tem and to Councilwoman Anita Nelson on her appointment as Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem.

2021-2022 Proposed Fiscal Year Budget

Budget talks will commence in June and there will be discussions at future council meetings. The council will hold public hearings and adopt the operating budget and tax rate in September which will go into effect on October 1, 2021.

Double Oak Police Department House Watch

The Double Oak Police Department provides a House Watch Program when you are out of town traveling. Hundreds of residents use this service each year. Just fill out the form available on the Double Oak website to request a close patrol. Operating our own 24/7 full-time police department, the town is pleased to provide this service to all Double Oak residents.

Waketon Road Improvement Project Update

Bids have been received on Waketon Road, and the Town is currently working with Denton County to get the construction contract signed. The Flower Mound portion of Waketon Road, east of Chinn Chapel Road will begin construction this summer, with the Double Oak portion starting this fall.

Flag Day – Monday, June 14

The United States celebrates Flag Day on June 14th each year to honor the date that the Continental Congress officially adopted the ‘Stars and Stripes’ by making the following resolution: “The flag of the United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, with a union of thirteen stars on a blue field…”

Congratulations Double Oak Graduates!

Happy Father’s Day!

Double Oak wishes all residents a fun, happy and safe summer!