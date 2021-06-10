Just the Facts from Copper Canyon — June 2021

Town Council Meetings are “in person” now. The next regular meeting is on June 14th (Flag Day), at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Be sure to sign up on the Town’s website for meeting alerts, agendas, and other notifications.

On May 1st, the residents of Copper Canyon re-elected Mayor Ron Robertson as Mayor, and two new Council Members, Larry Johnson, and Dale Andrews. Each of our Council members bring their own unique experience, knowledge, and skills to help us all work towards maintaining the rural vision for Copper Canyon.

Mayor Ron Robertson was re-elected for a second term. Mayor Robertson is Founder and CEO of one of the top 50 pool companies in the USA. In addition to his proven leadership professionally and in local government for over 30 years, Mayor Robertson has a deep appreciation for veterans as both his brothers served in the Vietnam War and his daughter Rachel was in the Marine Corps.

He devotes much of his spare time to organizations like Wounded Warriors (including hosting annual retreats at his ranch south of Dallas), Tunnels to Towers, Children’s Advocacy Denton County, Humane Society, Coppell Lions Club, and Valor Ranch, TX, an organization dedicated to providing care and services to female veterans.

Council Member Larry Johnson has been a resident of Copper Canyon for 25 years. He lives on a 20-acre farm in the southern part of town and has been actively involved in the governing of Copper Canyon over the years, serving two terms on the Town Council and one term as the Mayor (2000-2005).

Since 2019, Council Member Johnson has served as the Chairman of the Board of Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse chain (57 locations and 4,500 employees). He served as the CEO of Fogo from 2007-2018. During his tenure as CEO and Chairman, he took the company public in 2015 and has led the company in its growth and recognition as a leading brand in the restaurant industry.

Council Member Johnson served as an associate and partner in Baker McKenzie Law Firm (one of the largest global law firms) from 1978-2007. He practiced corporate/international law in the firm’s offices in Chicago, Rio de Janeiro, and Dallas. He opened the firm’s office in Dallas in 1986. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and Illinois.

Council Member Dale Andrews has lived in Copper Canyon for 14 years. He has spent his life in the gunite business working for several different companies until he started his own company, Andrews Gunite, in 1975. Andrews Gunite grew into one of the largest in the region with 120 employees and operations in Dallas, Shreveport, Austin, and San Antonio.

Because of his experience managing large construction projects, he was asked to assist the River Walk project in Flower Mound as part of the design team and general contractor. Council Member Andrews continues working today with other local cities in planning, budgeting, and negotiating infrastructure projects.

Copper Canyon 4th of July Parade

Come join us as we celebrate the spirit of America and Copper Canyon with our annual 4th of July parade starting at 10 a.m. Decorate your car, golf car, tractor, horse or just about anything that moves and be a part of the festivities. Parade lineup will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. Immediately following the parade, everyone is welcome back at Town Hall for hot dogs and drinks. For more information, contact Carol Owens at 214-693-2347.