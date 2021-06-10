Bartonville Town Update — June 2021

Greetings from Bartonville!

The hot months are fast approaching, and students are anxious to begin their school breaks. Summer is almost here, and every day is a step closer to normal.

May elections are over. I would like to congratulate Councilmembers Sams and Phillips on their re-election, and welcome Councilmember Jim Roberts. I look forward to serving our community together. Our sincere thanks to Jeff Traylor for his eight years of commitment, dedication, and service to the Town.

I would also like to welcome Ashley Bennett, our new Court Clerk/Administrative Specialist. Ashley has an extensive background in county-level government and is sure to be a valuable asset to the Town of Bartonville team.

I am excited to announce that I will begin “Meetings with the Mayor,” in the coming month to provide residents an opportunity to meet with me on an informal, conversational basis to share any thoughts, comments, or questions related to our community. Speaking with residents is one of my favorite aspects of being mayor and I truly look forward to these upcoming meetings. Stay tuned on meeting dates and times.

Thank you to all that turned out for our May Chili Cook-off. What a fun community event. We look forward to seeing you at the many events planned this summer. There is music every weekend at Marty B’s as well as at the Bartonville Store.

In the month of May, we received significant rainfall in the area. While the town certainly looks beautiful and green, please be mindful of the resulting maintenance needed. Please remember to mow and/or clear blockage in your bar ditches, trim any low-hanging tree branches over the right-of-way, and remove any standing water on your property or in your culverts. Residents can also stop by Town Hall and receive four free mosquito dunks (while supplies last) to kill mosquito larva in standing water.

I’d like to end by wishing everyone a wonderful start to the summer, and a Happy Father’s Day to all the dads!