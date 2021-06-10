Around Argyle — June 2021

Greetings from Argyle Town Hall and welcome to the unofficial beginning of summer. And congratulations to the graduates who made it to the finish line in high school and college despite the challenges of COVID. As a community, we are proud of your achievements.

As I write this column, Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner. On the last Monday of May, we remembered the heroes of our military services who made the ultimate sacrifice. The freedom that we cherish as Americans is guaranteed by those who wear the uniform of our country and volunteer to go in harm’s way. Please join me in remembering the fallen and keeping their memory alive.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Councilmember Dr. Cynthia Hermann, Councilmember Ron Schmidt and I were sworn into office. Dr. Hermann will be serving her second two-year term on the Council. Councilmember Schmidt begins his third consecutive term and was also elected Mayor Pro Tempore. We are grateful to have the confidence of the citizens of Argyle and will do our best to live up to the trust placed in us.

Mornings with the Mayor

One of my goals as Mayor is to be easily accessible to Argyle Citizens. On the first Saturday of every month, beginning June 4th, I will be hosting Mornings with the Mayor from 9 to 10 a.m. at Town Hall. Please join me for coffee, doughnuts and conversation. I look forward to seeing you!

Leadership Vacancies

Town Council Place 1 is now vacant. This newspaper earlier reported that the Argyle Town Council is working with the staff on a formal policy for filling vacancies on the Council, volunteer Boards, and Commissions. The staff has briefed the Council on best practices for filling vacancies used by other Texas communities. Until now, Argyle has relied upon Texas state law, which gives the council of a general law city (a city not under home rule) broad authority to fill vacancies and imposes no process or conditions. The filling of vacancies in Argyle has always been ad hoc and often controversial. A formal process that advertises vacant Town leadership positions and invites citizens to apply will create opportunities for more citizen participation in the life of the Town. The new policy will go into effect before the Council addresses the Place 1 vacancy.

Town Staff News

The Town passed another key milestone in May when Emilio Sanchez reported for work as Director of Community Development. Mr. Sanchez comes to us from a senior position in city planning in Fort Worth. Argyle is fortunate to have Emilio join the team. His depth of experience as a city planner and his track record of success in managing complex development challenges significantly reinforces the Town’s senior staff.

Road Work Improvements Update

Progress on Crawford Road continues although work has been slowed by the wet weather. The roundabout at John Paine Road will be completed this month. I remind citizens that the new lane in the western section that is open for traffic has not received a final course of asphalt. Please obey the construction speed limit of 30 mph and watch out for surface obstructions that will be present until the roadway is leveled up.

US Highway 377 utility relocation is underway, in preparation for the letting of construction contracts in late 2022. Dates could still slip, but we anticipate that the improvements to our most important north-south thoroughfare, including the installation of railway quiet zones, will begin in early 2023.

FM 407 improvements are still under study at TxDOT. A complete solution to traffic congestion on the west side of town cannot be put in place until the I-35W main lanes project has begun. The Town and our friends in Northlake are working with County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson to explore an interim solution that may be possible by widening the road on either side of I-35W and adding right hand turn lanes.

Bids have been submitted for the remaining work under the 2019 Capital Improvements Program road reconstruction project. Charyl Lynn Drive, Harpole Road and South Gibbons Road were included in the bid package. Bid criteria for the first time included factors other than lowest price under the Competitive Sealed Proposals process, which also allows the Town to require ride quality as a quality control measure. The Town expects to award the work within weeks.

Finally, please put the Argyle Police Department Child Safety Fair on your calendar. On Saturday, June 12 at Liberty Christian School, APD will be serving snow cones and providing safety tips from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Argyle Golf Teams Win State

Both Argyle golf teams brought home state titles last month. The Argyle Lady Eagles won their first state championship in school history with a dramatic Class 4A title finish.

The girls finished a weather-shortened tournament and won on a tiebreaker using the fifth-best team score. The team includes Claire Jensen, Katie Garner, Madelyn Diomede, Lauren Justice, Madison Wert and Coach Nathan Moses.

The boys won by a convincing 22 strokes ahead of second place. The team was led by Gaven Lane, who finished second overall among individuals.

This marked Argyle’s first state title since 2017 and fourth in the program’s history. Team members also include: Zane Griggs, Blake Kelly, Justus Christman, Ethan Payne and Coach Cody Vanderford.