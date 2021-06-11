LISD seeking input on ‘safe return,’ ‘use of funds’ plans

Lewisville ISD is asking its stakeholders for their input on two plans stemming from the coronavirus pandemic: the “Use of Funds Plan” and the “Safe Return Plan.”

LISD will be applying for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds, authorized by the American Rescue Plan of 2021, and the district is asking residents for their input on the district’s plan for using the resources. School systems may now apply to receive their allocation of these one-time funds, to be used during the next two school years, in response to the pandemic and to address the impact of COVID-19 on students, according to a LISD news release.

Those who take the survey will be asked if ESSER III great funds should be used to make class sizes smaller, offer virtual learning options, special education, counseling and mental health resources, summer programs and more. LISD will host several open forums for input about the Use of Funds Plan.

Click here for more information about the Use of Funds Plan and to take the survey. The deadline is June 21.

Regarding the Safe Return Plan, the district intends “to begin the next school year in a much more traditional way, in what most would consider a ‘typical’ school environment,” LISD said in a news release. However, the final decision regarding restrictions “is completely dependent on the health-related circumstances in our communities in late July and early August.”

The district will consider CDC and TEA guidance, hospital data, community transmission data and more as it develops its Safe Return Plan. Click here for more information about the Safe Return Plan and to take the survey. The deadline is June 21.