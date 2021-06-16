Lewisville ISD approves raise, retention payment for employees

The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved a salary increase, retention payment and more for district employees.

The 3% salary increase is on the midpoint of the respective pay grade for all eligible employees, and the $500 retention payment is for all full-time staff and pro-rated for all part-time staff.

Many school districts are giving similar raises and bonuses to show gratitude to the teachers and staff who went above and beyond in the past year during the coronavirus pandemic. Denton ISD recently approved a 2% raise and $500 bonus.

Also Monday, Lewisville ISD approved resolutions to raise the Instructional Support minimum hourly rate to $15/hour, a $3,000 signing stipend for Behavioral Intervention Classroom teachers who serve in hard-to-fill positions, set the first-year teacher salary of $56,925, and bringing salaries to at least 100%of the market for teachers with six to 19 years of experience.