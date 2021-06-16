Wednesday, June 16, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound swears in new mayor, council member

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

Derek France is sworn in (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

The Flower Mound Town Council on Tuesday night swore in its newly-elected mayor and newly-appointed council member.

Derek France defeated Itamar Gelbman in the mayoral runoff election on June 5. He will serve a three-year term, ending in May 2024.

Adam Schiestel is sworn in (photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound).

On June 10, after interviewing seven applicants, the council appointed Adam Schiestel to fill the remainder of the Place 1 term, which expires in May 2022. The seat was left vacant when Jim Pierson resigned unexpectedly last month. He was later arrested on felony charges of sex crimes against a child.

Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town hosted a reception at Tuesday’s meeting to welcome the new faces to council and to recognize France, Schiestel, outgoing mayor Steve Dixon and recently reelected Councilman Jim Engel.

Previous articleLewisville ISD approves raise, retention payment for employees
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.