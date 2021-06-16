Flower Mound swears in new mayor, council member

The Flower Mound Town Council on Tuesday night swore in its newly-elected mayor and newly-appointed council member.

Derek France defeated Itamar Gelbman in the mayoral runoff election on June 5. He will serve a three-year term, ending in May 2024.

On June 10, after interviewing seven applicants, the council appointed Adam Schiestel to fill the remainder of the Place 1 term, which expires in May 2022. The seat was left vacant when Jim Pierson resigned unexpectedly last month. He was later arrested on felony charges of sex crimes against a child.

The town hosted a reception at Tuesday’s meeting to welcome the new faces to council and to recognize France, Schiestel, outgoing mayor Steve Dixon and recently reelected Councilman Jim Engel.