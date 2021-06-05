Derek France elected mayor of Flower Mound

Derek France has defeated Itamar Gelbman in the Flower Mound mayoral runoff election.

With all precincts reporting Saturday night, France has 3,369 votes, about 56.5% of the vote, while Gelbman got 2,577, about 43.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the elections offices of Denton and Tarrant counties.

“I’m going to get to work right away with the Town Council to fill our open positions, specifically the town manager and economic development director,” France said. “I will establish and bring back Meet the Mayor events … in an effort to encourage and educate our residents to understand how our town functions. I’m going to develop and publish the town vision and how we’re going to work together to bring this town back together.”

France thanked his wife and family, supporters and volunteers “who put in countless hours helping me to get where we are tonight, celebrating a victory.”

“I would really like to thank the residents of Flower Mound for getting out to vote and putting their faith in me to lead our town,” France said. “I will lead our town and bring a sense of calm and organization to our council through principled leadership. Thank you, Flower Mound, my heart is full.”

The election will be canvassed and he will be sworn in at the Town Council meeting on June 15, and there will be a reception for the incoming and outgoing mayors, as well as the recently reelected Councilman Jim Engel.

France had the support of outgoing Mayor Steve Dixon, who chose to not seek reelection, as well as the Flower Mound Professional Fire Fighters Association, Flower Mound Police Association and the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors. He positioned himself throughout the campaign as more development-friendly and less polarizing than Gelbman, a controversial former councilman.