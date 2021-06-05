France leads Gelbman in early voting results

In the Flower Mound mayoral runoff, Derek France leads Itamar Gelbman by about 14 percentage points after early voting results were released.

According to unofficial results from Denton and Tarrant counties, France has 2,497 votes, about 57% of the vote, while Gelbman has 1,878, about 43%.

The majority of Flower Mound voters typically vote early. Election Day results will be released later Saturday night. Check back for updates.

The runoff was called because no one got more than half of the vote in the May 1 General Election, which had five candidates running for mayor. In that election, France came in first with about 41% of the vote and Gelbman came in second with about 24%. As the top two finishers, a runoff election was called between them.