Adam Schiestel appointed to Flower Mound Town Council

The Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously Thursday night to appoint Adam Schiestel to serve out the remainder of the Place 1 Town Council seat term.

Schiestel, a Flower Mound resident of eight years, served on the town’s Transportation Commission from 2018-19 and has been on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2019. He resigned from P&Z on Friday prior to being sworn in next week, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Schiestel is a software engineering manager for a national electric utility. He is a U.S. Army veteran and the president of the Waterford Park Estates homeowners association. He is married with three children attending Lewisville ISD schools.

Town Council initially received 13 applications for the Place 1 seat, but six withdrew. The Town Council interviewed seven people for the position, including four former mayor/council members, before choosing Schiestel Thursday night.

The seat is up for election on May 7, 2022, and in his application, Schiestel marked “undecided” about whether he plans to run for office in 2022, if appointed.

The seat was left vacant when Jim Pierson resigned by email on May 12 without explanation or warning. Pierson was later arrested for sex crimes against a child.