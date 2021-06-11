Foodie Friday: 7 Flower Mound-area sushi restaurants to know

5801 Long Prairie Rd, Flower Mound TX 75028

Piranha Killer Sushi has been a long-time Flower Mound favorite. They have a menu full of some amazing signature rolls as well as plenty of options for any non-sushi lovers out there. They also have an incredible cocktail menu – the perfect thing to enjoy out on their patio (which also happens to be dog friendly!). During the week, you can find live music and they also host Ladies Night on Thursdays with specials on select wines, martinis and frozen drinks.

1900 Long Prairie Rd #142, Flower Mound TX 75022

Edohana is one of our regular spots for sushi and we’ve become great friends with the owner over the years. We love their sashimi and their signature rolls, but they have plenty of other options as well. You can enjoy them for carryout or dine-in Monday-Saturday from 5:00-9:00pm.

3851 Long Prairie Rd #190, Flower Mound TX 75028

Tsunami Sushi has a lot of signature rolls customers constantly rave about like their namesake Tsunami Roll and their Long Prairie Roll. They also serve bento boxes, poke, udon, and ramen. Dine in with them or order online for carryout or delivery.

4130 Justin Rd #114, Flower Mound TX 75077

Located near Highland Village and Lantana, Sushi Yamazaki is another great option. Not only does it have a ton of amazing signature rolls (our favorite is the Justin Roll), but they also have an incredible bar where they serve tropical drinks, martinis, tequilas, sake and more.

1050 Flower Mound Rd #110, Flower Mound TX 75028

HERE Sushi first started out in Roanoke and then opened a second location here in Flower Mound. They’re most famous for their signature 50 States Rolls and also have an amazing bar where you can order drinks, sushi, and watch the game.

533 State Highway 121 Bypass, Lewisville TX 75067

Blue Ocean has been open just off Highway 121 in Lewisville since 2002. It’s one of our favorite spots for sushi and also has amazing backstory. Not only do the owners produce amazing sushi, but they also own and operate an orphanage overseas.

3105 E Southlake Blvd, Ste 140, Southlake TX 76092

We’ve been able to try out Sushi Dojo in Southlake a few times recently and have loved everything we’ve tried so far. They have some delicious signature rolls and also make amazing sushi creations like cakes, platters, and more. While their brick and mortar location is in Southlake, you can also find them around DFW at pop-ups with their sushi truck.