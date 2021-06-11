Expect increase in traffic around Texas Motor Speedway

The NASCAR All-Star Race will take place in southern Denton County this weekend, which can make for some heavy traffic congestion around Roanoke and Northlake.

The town of Northlake posted on social media this week a reminder that Interstate 35W and Hwy 114 will be severely congested at times this weekend. NASCAR will have races and qualifiers through Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 at noon Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at 3 p.m. Saturday, and the NASCAR All-Star Race at 7 p.m. Sunday.

These events will cause serious congestion on the roads surrounding each of the venues, specifically I-35W at Eagle Parkway and I-35W at Hwy 114, the department said on Facebook.