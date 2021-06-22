All LISD students will attend school in-person this fall

Lewisville ISD informed families on Monday that it will not be offering a full-time virtual learning option for elementary, middle or high school students for the 2021-22 school year.

The district said that the Texas Education Agency recently informed it that LISD will not receive funding for full-time virtual learning.

“Unfortunately, without that funding, LISD will not be able to move forward with our plans for full-time virtual learning for elementary, middle or high school students,” the district email said. “All students will attend school in-person next year.”

The state legislation (HB 1468) that would have provided the necessary funding for public schools to offer virtual learning was not passed during the regular 87th Texas Legislative Session. The session ended before voting could take place, and the TEA does not have the authority to allow schools to receive funding for full-time virtual learning, according to the LISD email.

“We share your disappointment that LISD is not able to offer a full-time virtual learning option in the way we wanted, but we are excited to welcome all our students back to their home campus when school begins in August,” the district email said. “An in-person schedule will be generated for all students based on course selections from the spring semester.”

LISD’s Virtual Learning Academy, which offers a limited number of online classes for high school students, will continue offering courses as we have done for many years. Those opportunities are not impacted by this TEA decision. It is still not possible for a student to attend VLA on a full-time basis.