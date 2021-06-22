Argyle ISD approves raise for employees

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees approved a pay raise for all district employees during its meeting on Monday night.

All employees are getting a 3% of market pay increase, and bus driver starting pay was raised from $16.52/hour to $20/hour to remain competitive with surrounding districts, according to an Argyle ISD news release. Lewisville ISD also recently approved a 3% raise for its employees, and Denton ISD recently approved a 2% raise.

Argyle ISD also announced Tuesday that there will not be a virtual learning option for the 2021-22 school year, as there will only be face-to-face instruction for all students, and masks will be optional for all students and employees.