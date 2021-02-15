Another Winter Storm Warning issued for this week

The National Weather Service has issued another Winter Storm Warning for a large portion of Texas, including Denton County and all of DFW.

With inches of frozen snow still on the ground and rolling power outages continuing to affect millions of Texans through Tuesday, the area is bracing for dangerously cold wind chills and another snowstorm.

A Wind Chill Warning is currently in effect through noon Tuesday, due to forecast wind chills as low as 15 degrees below 0 overnight. The Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday because wintry mix is expected to impact DFW on Wednesday morning, followed by snow through Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 2-6 inches, according to the weather service.

Residents should avoid travel late Tuesday night into early Wednesday, and additional power outages are expected.

Due to the weather, ongoing rolling power outages and road conditions most local governments and schools will keep their facilities closed Tuesday, including Denton County, the town of Flower Mound and Lewisville ISD.