Flower Mound man dies by suicide on I-35E

A Flower Mound man died Thursday night after he jumped off a bridge onto I-35E in what police are calling a suicide.

The man jumped off the Main Street overpass around 8:40 p.m. and was struck by multiple vehicles, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. The drivers stopped and remained at the scene until police arrived, and no suspicious circumstances were discovered during the investigation.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Clay Hall of Flower Mound, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.