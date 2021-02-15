Local schools closed Tuesday, beyond

Local schools will be closed this week, though each district is announcing different plans Monday.

The closures are related to the weather and subsequent rolling power outages. School was already out Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

Argyle ISD announced Monday afternoon that it is closing schools and offices on Tuesday and Wednesday. The days off will be considered snow days, so no virtual instruction will take place. The current rolling power outages factored into that decision, according to the email from the district. Decisions for Thursday and Friday will be announced later in the week.

Denton ISD canceled all classes, in-person and virtual, for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lewisville ISD has not announced plans as of 2 p.m. Monday.

Liberty Christian School campus will be closed Tuesday for a snow day. All school activities are canceled and there will be no in-person classes or remote learning.

Northwest ISD will have a snow day Tuesday, meaning no there will be no in-person class or virtual instruction. No decision has been announced yet for Wednesday or the rest of the week.