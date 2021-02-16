Fort Worth’s Boil Water Notice includes Roanoke, Northlake

The city of Fort Worth has issued a Boil Water Notice that affects residents in parts of southern Denton County and northern Tarrant County.

Ongoing rolling power outages have impacted the city’s ability to treat and move water to customers, according to the city. Water customers in the northern third of the city should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). It also includes the cities that buy water from Fort Worth, including Northlake, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Westlake.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.