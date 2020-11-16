Flower Mound welcomes 10 new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming 10 new businesses to town.

Between Sept. 23 and Nov. 2, the town issued 10 certificates of occupancy to the following businesses, according to the town website:

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop: 4610 Long Prairie Road, Suite 120

Best Capital Funding: 300 Parker Square, Suite 250, mortgage lender

Universal Title Company: 1913 Justin Road, Suite 113

Caliber Auto Care: 1421 Justin Road

Stone Creek Collectibles: 2260 Morriss Road, Suite 320, store selling various collector’s items, from porcelain figures and Christmas ornaments to costume jewelry, sports-themed jackets and vintage furniture

CrossCountry Mortgage: 1001 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 2080

Leonard Chiropractic: 4441 Long Prairie Road, Suite 300

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt: 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 510

PAI Industries: 450 Gerault Road, manufacturing and distributing service parts to the heavy-duty truck industry

Walkway Management Group and Osprey Video, 400 Gerault Road, shipping/storage facility of computer electronics and video components for new concepts spun out of Vario Systems