Thanksgiving with Foodie Friday

Need a little help in the kitchen this Thanksgiving? Our local restaurants have really been coming through for us this year, providing great meals for Easter, Mother’s Day, and any special occasion! As in previous years, many restaurants are offering special to-go meals for Thanksgiving. Here are a few options:

The Bartonville Store

The Bartonville Store & Jeter’s Meat Shop is offering complete meals ready to heat up or a la carte items you can pre-order as you need. Their complete meals include either a smoked turkey meal or a roasted ham meal. And some of their a la carte items include cornbread stuffing, country-style mashed potatoes, and pies. They’re also offering anything from the butcher case you might need with your pre-order. Orders must be placed by Sunday, November 22 and picked up on Wednesday, November 25 from 11:00am-9:00pm. You can place your order via email or online at thebartonvillestore.com/thanksgiving.

Verf’s Grill & Tavern

Verf’s is offering a Thanksgiving Dinner Package this year that includes the works like sliced turkey breast, ham, stuffing, cranberry, sauce, mashed potatoes, etc. You can also add on a pie or two for dessert! They’re offering packages for 4 people, 6 people, or 8 people. Meals will be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 from noon-6 p.m. Place your order by emailing [email protected]

Swirl Bakery

Every year, Swirl Bakery offers fully cooked Thanksgiving feasts for pick-up that just need to be heated up before serving. That’s our kind of meal! You can choose from Thanksgiving breakfast, Thanksgiving dinner, or Thanksgiving dessert items and can place orders by phone at 214-513-1334 or in-store. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, November 18.

Marty B’s

Marty B’s has all kinds of great options for your holiday catering needs this year including beef tenderloin, traditional turkey, some of their green chile mac ‘n cheese, au gratin potatoes, and desserts like their Texas Sheet Cake or their Ooey Gooey Toffee Treat. Thanksgiving orders must be placed by November 20. Small orders can be placed online. If you’re feeding more than 20, give them a call to place your order at 940-208-4482.

GiroPizza & Trattoria

Want to add a little Italian flair to your Thanksgiving meal this year? GiroPizza & Trattoria is offering a four-course family-style menu for pre-order that you’ll be able to pick up the day before Thanksgiving. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more detailed information on the menu and how to order!

Bistecca

This year Bistecca is offering Thanksgiving meals for pick-up or dine-in! If you want to place a meal order for pick-up, you can grab it the day before Thanksgiving or Thanksgiving morning. If you want to dine in for their traditional Thanksgiving buffet, you can make a reservation for between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Menu items will include a squash bisque, ham, turkey, and all the traditional sides. To-go orders and reservations can be made by calling 972-318-0515 or by emailing [email protected]

Seven Loaves Catering

Phillip Smithwick is a culinary master, so why not just let him make your Thanksgiving meal for you? If you’re feeding a large crowd, we’d recommend their Whole Turkey meal which comes with three sides, cranberry relish, rolls, and gravy. Then you can also add on pies or ham!

Old Town Meat Market

Of course, if you actually enjoy cooking Thanksgiving dinner yourself, we recommend you start with meat from the Old Town Meat Market in Double Oak. They’re currently taking Thanksgiving orders with options like smoked turkey, lamb, ham, cornbread dressing, and even some pies! Orders must be placed by November 18 by calling 972-436-6742.

Flour Shop Bakery

The Flour Shop Bakery always has lots of delectable treats available for Thanksgiving orders. Choose from their assortment of cinnamon rolls, cakes, pies, cobblers, breads, cookies and more! Call 972-355-3600 or email [email protected]

Rusty Beagle Sports Grill



Rusty Beagle Sports Grill has put together a delicious Thanksgiving menu to help you out this year. Their meal includes a 10-12 lb cajun-fried turkey, green beans, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls and costs $90. Pre-orders must be placed by Sunday, November 22 and can be picked up Wednesday, November 25. Call them at 972-317-1682 to place your order!

Hillside Fine Grill

Hillside has released a Thanksgiving Feast Package that is available while supplies last! The meals includes 5 pounds of sliced turkey breast or honey glazed ham, whipped potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, street corn, and rolls. You can also add on a salad or a key lime pie. Orders will be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 25 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Place your order by calling 972-317-9711.

Hive Bakery

We’ve sampled the pies Hive Bakery has on their Thanksgiving menu and they’re awesome! Our favorites were the Dutch apple and pumpkin. In addition to pies, you can order bread loaves, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies, and yeast rolls. Orders can be placed online or by calling 972-316-7625.

Yellow Rose Steak & Chop House

We always love seeing what Yellow Rose has on their special holiday menus and this year they’ve got some amazing things as always! Their Thanksgiving Feast can be ordered to feed anywhere from 1-4 people and includes your choice of soup or salad, prime rib served with mashed potatoes and green beans, and a bread pudding for dessert. Orders need to be placed by Monday, November 23 and can be picked up on Wednesday, November 25. Call 972-899-9820 to place your order today!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

Brand new to Flower Mound this year, Buttermilk Sky is the perfect place to order your Thanksgiving pies! They are taking pre-orders through the Saturday before Thanksgiving and flavors will include fall favorites like apple and pumpkin. Call 469-312-3044.

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their Facebook page or website to see if they’re offering any Thanksgiving specials!