Arrest made in apartment car arson cases

A task force led by the Lewisville Fire Department has arrested 63-year-old Zainul A. Bandeali in connection with a string of car arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments, dating back to July 2019.

This arrest was made by the Lewisville Fire Department with help from the Lewisville Police Department and the Texas Rangers. The Grand Prairie Fire Department provided assistance by sending its Arson Investigator, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) provided assistance by sending an accelerant sniffing K-9.

Since July 2019, there have been 10 vehicle arsons at the Windsor Court Apartments, 247 E. Southwest Parkway, leading to the damage of 20 vehicles. Bandeali is a resident at the Windsor Court Apartments. LFD Arson investigators are working to determine a motive for the fires.

Bandeali is charged with five counts of second-degree felony arson at this time. Bail is set at $375,000 – which breaks down to $75,000 per each charge. Bandeali is being held at the Denton County Jail.

Included in the five counts against Bandeali are charges related to the fires at the Gomez Tire Shop, 101 Country Ridge Road, and the Manors at Forestbrook Apartments, 2226 Southwick Drive, that occurred on Sunday, Oct. 25. No one was hurt in either of those fires. Both locations are within a two-mile radius of the Windsor Court Apartments.

An 11th fire happened at the Windsor Court Apartments during this time, but that fire was an insurance fraud case and not related to the arsons, police said.