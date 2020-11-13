Lewisville preparing for potential changes as COVID-19 cases rise

The city of Lewisville is monitoring the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lewisville and Denton County to determine if any operational changes at city facilities will be needed in the near future, the city said in a news release Friday.

There are now 3,695 active cases in the county, Denton County Public Health announced Friday. That’s up from around 1,500 in mid-September.

Lewisville has been requiring everyone entering a city facility to wear a mask, and it has enacted the following internal safety procedures:

All employees have their temperature checked each morning when they first arrive at work

City employees must wear a mask or facial covering while in the common spaces of their facility and their department

City employees are not to gather in groups outside office doors

City employees who have an office are encouraged to work with their doors closed

City employees who work in cubicle areas must wear a mask at all times, even at their desks

Starting Monday, city employees assigned to ride in a vehicle with another city employee will be issued medical-grade masks

Most in-person training classes and meetings are suspended and must be conducted online

No shared food such as potlucks or celebratory cakes/cookies are allowed in the workplace

Should any further operational changes be made, the city will alert residents through its social media channels and local media partners, according to the news release.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Lewisville on Tuesday at Westside Baptist Church, 900 Bellaire Blvd., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.