High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 46, Plano West 24

Marcus (7-0, 4-0) took a 25-10 lead into halftime on Friday night and never looked back, defeating Plano West 46-24.

West jumped out to a 7-0 lead with five minutes to play in the first quarter, but Marcus answered with two scores, a 44-yard pass to Dallas Dudley from Garrett Nussmeier and a 5-yard run from Gabe Espinoza.

Marcus led 14-7 at the end of one.

Early in the second quarter, Walker Wells rushed for a 3-yard score and Nussmeier hit J. Michael Sturdivant on a 2-point conversion to make it 22-7.

The two teams traded field goals before the half came to an end, including a 24-yard boot from John Wegendt.

Marcus made it 32-10 in the third quarter when Nussmeier hit Connor Vaughn on a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Nussmeier then connected with Sturdivant on a 59-yard score, and just before the end of the third quarter, Tyler Gainey scored on a 3-yard run, as Marcus led 46-10.

West scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but could not complete a comeback.

Marcus will host Hebron at 7 p.m. next Friday, Nov. 20.

Flower Mound 63, Plano East 21

The Jags appeared to find their rhythm on Friday night, soundly defeating Plano East to pick up their first district win.

Nick Evers hit Parker Clark on a 19-yard touchdown pass to get things going for the Jaguars, and after forcing an East punt, Evers hooked up with Cade Edlein on a 38-yard pass to make it 14-0 Flower Mound.

Plano East scored on the ensuing drive, but Flower Mound (3-4, 1-3) came right back and scored on a 5-yard keeper from Evers, and it was 21-7 at the end of one.

Evers connected with Clark on touchdown passes of 10 and 70 yards to make it 35-7 Flower Mound before East scored a second touchdown late, and it was 35-14 at halftime.

Flower Mound poured it on in the third quarter, scoring 28 unanswered points including 2-yard and 17-yard touchdown runs from Peyton Porter, and a big time special teams play, when Bentley Strey recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the Jaguars.

Flower Mound will host Plano West at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Allen 56, Guyer 38

Allen proved too much for the Wildcats on Friday night, winning 56-38 in a battle of the top two teams in district 5-6A.

Guyer (5-2, 3-1) scored first in the game on a 20-yard field goal from Michael Mayfield.

Allen scored 21 unanswered points before Guyer scored again, this time on a 5-yard run from Byron Phillips.

Allen scored 21 unanswered points a second time to make it 42-10 Eagles, before Guyer scored on a 1-yard run from Stowers to make it 42-17 at the break.

Guyer cut the deficit to 18 to start the second half on a 1-yard run from Phillips and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to give the ball back to the Wildcats.

Phillips then scored on a 3-yard run to make it an 11-point game, but Allen came back with another touchdown to put the game at 49-31 with 3:40 to go in the third.

Allen scored again to make it 56-31, before Stowers scored on a 9-yard run but Guyer could not mount a comeback.

Guyer will host McKinney Boyd at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

Liberty Christian 35, Bishop Lynch 21

Tye Strickland rushed for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns, as Liberty Christian (1-6, 1-4) picked up its first victory of the season on Friday, which was senior night for the Warriors.

Liberty jumped out early, driving 80 yards and scoring on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Strickland to make it 7-0 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.

Liberty extended its lead to 14-0 in the second quarter on a 5-yard run from Strickland, and that was the score at halftime.

The Warriors took a 21-0 lead on a second 5-yard run from Strickland, but Bishop Lynch answered with a touchdown runs on two straight drives to cut the deficit to seven.

Liberty came right back, however, and scored on a 4-yard run from Aden Carpenter to make it 28-14 Warriors, and following a Lynch punt, Strickland scored again on a 1-yard run.

Argyle 79, North Dallas 0

Argyle cruised in their bi-district game with North Dallas on Thursday night at Eagle Stadium, and now awaits the winner of the Fort Worth Benbrook/Stephenville game to be played Friday night.

Argyle (11-0, 6-0) drove 62 yards on its opening drive and scored on a 32-yard touchdown run from Tito Byce.

CJ Rogers then connected with Hayden Stewart on a 35-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0 Argyle, and Braden Baker gave the Eagles a three-touchdown lead on a 5-yard run with 7:16 remaining in the opening quarter.

Rogers then hit Cash Walker on a 41-yard touchdown pass and Knox Scoggins scored on a 3-yard run, and the Eagles led 35-0 after the first quarter.

Ethan Depiro took over at quarterback in the second quarter, driving 51-yards and scoring on an 18-yard pass to Baylor Bowen.

Special teams came up big early in the second, as well, as Lee Sutton returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 49-0 lead with 9:47 left to play in the half.

Peyton Shoemake tacked on a 17-yard touchdown run for the Eagles, and scored again on a 12-yard run following a fumble on North Dallas’ ensuing drive.

The Bulldogs then fumbled on the kickoff return to give the ball back to Argyle, and five plays later, Shoemake scored on a 4-yard run to make it 70-0 in favor of Argyle.

Caden Dodson kicked a 42-yard field goal, and Argyle led 73-0 at halftime.

Drew Snakenberg came in at quarterback in the third quarter and completed a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gannon Pels to make it 79-0 Argyle, breaking a school record for the most points scored in a game.

The 4A Division I Region II bi-district champions advance to the area round and will face either Stephenville (5-5) or Benbrook (5-4) next Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.