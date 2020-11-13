Police growing beards, raising funds for pediatric cancer research

Highland Village Police Chief Reim has authorized officers to start growing out their beards for the months of November and December in support of pediatric cancer research.

All money raised will go directly to The Cure Starts Now, the largest funder of DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma) research in the world. DIPG is a brain tumor that almost exclusively affects children. The Cure Starts Now is dedicated to finding a cure for all cancers, in addition to rare cancers. The foundation focuses on innovative researchers, efficient funding and effective results.

This is the third year the Highland Village Police Department has participated in the “Beard It Up” campaign. To learn more and donate, click here.