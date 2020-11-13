Around Argyle — November 2020

It’s beginning to feel like fall in Argyle or maybe even winter with the temperatures late last month! Thanksgiving may look a little different this year, but I hope that you and your loved ones find your own ways to celebrate. Despite the pandemic and all the uncertainty 2020 has brought, it is important to take some time and reflect on our blessings and look at all we have to be thankful for.

We are excited to host a tree giveaway for the 2nd Annual Argyle Arbor Day on Nov. 7! If there is one thing that is important to Argyle citizens, it is trees! Town staff and volunteers will be handing out one to three gallon-sized bur oaks, live oaks, Chinese pistaches, and crape myrtles to registered Argyle citizens in a drive-thru format.

We are grateful to our sponsors, BPS Technology and Treenewal, for making this event possible. Treenewal will also have a certified arborist available to answer questions about tree planting, health, and maintenance. Registration for this event is closed; if you missed out this year, keep an eye on our Town social media accounts and website for future tree giveaway opportunities.

During our October 19th meeting, Town Council awarded a contract for the reconstruction of Crawford Road to Jagoe-Public Co. The total project construction cost was $2,645,373, and the overall cost was $3,182,004.

Construction will begin mid-November and will be completed by August 2021.

Phase I construction will begin at Crawford and John Paine with the construction of a roundabout. This phase will take approximately 80 days.

Phase II will stretch from the roundabout to I-35 W.

Phase III will complete the construction and extend from the roundabout to the railroad tracks. This phase will affect bus traffic to the intermediate school.

Over the course of the project, some eastbound traffic will be diverted to an approved detour route. While we understand that the construction will be inconvenient, the improvements to traffic flow and safety along Crawford Road will be worth this disruption.

The Argyle Police Department is working to install four License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras on major roadways in Argyle, including FM 407, Crawford Road, and US 377. These LPR cameras are widely used in Texas to query license plates against state and national “hot lists.”

If a vehicle is stolen, was used in an offense, contains a victim of a crime like kidnapping, or contains a person with an active warrant, the cameras will send information in real time to in-car computers of Argyle police officers. We are grateful to our officers for their commitment to improving safety and security in Argyle.

Driving around town, you may have noticed some new and incoming businesses. RapidMed is under construction at the corner of Cook St. and US 377, and Argyle Advanced Dental Care is now open off Chisholm Trail near PointBank.

The professional office center at Waterbrook is starting to take shape, with the first building going vertical last month, and we should be seeing some new tenants move into the space soon.

St. Argyle’s Cajun Cooking & Pirogue Sales, a Louisiana Cajun restaurant, is taking over the space formerly home to Fuzzy’s. St. Argyle’s is set to open soon – keep an eye out on their social media for updates. I know I am looking forward to another great restaurant right here in Argyle!

Argyle Seniors Update

Wow! A witch, clown, ketchup man, mustard lady and many more goblins had a great time at our annual wiener roast last month.

Our thanks to everyone who helped: Our popcorn girl Jody Bellinghausen, Jon Donahue for furnishing and cooking the delicious hot dogs and Valorie Donahue for helping with the food and taking everyone’s temperature. Also Karen Kiel for buying the gifts and food to go with the hot dogs.

We had several sign up for our Christmas Luncheon so far. For more information you may contact Karen at 940-464-0506 or Stella at 940-464-7438.

Hope all of you stay well and have a Happy and Thankful Thanksgiving!

-Submitted by Stella McDaniel