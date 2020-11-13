Edmondson: Increasing breast cancer awareness

Sadly, we all know someone who’s been affected by breast cancer — a wife, mother, relative or even a neighbor here in our own block.

While there has been considerable progress in the fight against breast cancer, it continues to be the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in the United States.

As such, it is important to continue increasing awareness of the disease that affects more than 300,000 additional women and their families each year.

In 2020, an estimated 276,480 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 48,530 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

When you look at the statistics, 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop cancer in her lifetime.

Men are affected by breast cancer as well. In 2020, an estimated 2,620 men will be diagnosed this year in the U.S.

Today, there are more than an estimated 3.5 million breast cancer survivors.

As public officials, your Denton County Commissioners are aware and concerned about this devastating disease. To demonstrate our concern, the Denton County Commissioners Court issued a proclamation on Oct. 20 to affirm our commitment in supporting the education of all residents about breast cancer as well as risk factors, early detection, treatment and support services.

We want to give special recognition to our community’s breast cancer survivors who have or are battling the disease as well as to their families and friends who provide encouragement and support, and especially to those who have lost a loved one to this awful disease.

Whether it Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October or any of the other 11 months of the year, we want to offer our full support to those who are dealing with this invasive disease.

