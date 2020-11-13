Just the facts about Copper Canyon — November 2020

As we begin this holiday season, I have been reflecting on the things I am most grateful for, family, friends, and good neighbors.

Thanksgiving is a time to join with family and friends and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the mayor of our wonderful town.

The strength of our town comes from you, our residents. I am thankful that we have active and caring citizens who are involved in their community. I am thankful to live in a community where we have so many residents who volunteer their time to make wonderful things happen in our town.

As you celebrate Thanksgiving, please remember to reach out to those who are less fortunate. That giving spirit helps make our community a special place to live.