Dixon: Flower Mound celebrates new library expansion

Taking a break from the national political scene, I have some great local news to share. We cut the ribbon on the much-anticipated library expansion on November 5. While we’re avoiding the big community celebration this moment deserves, I hope you’ll stop by and see what the excitement is all about soon.

To put things in perspective, the expansion increased the library from 25,000 square-feet to 40,000 square-feet and will have lots of new features. Some of the new amenities include a dedicated children’s storytime and program area, quiet reading room, teen area, four additional study rooms, second multipurpose room, and a digital media lab with professional-level software (which will be available in 2021). The expansion also includes increased parking, reading patios, and a vending area.

A big “thank you” to Library Director Sue Ridnour and her staff for not only working around the construction but also adapting to the pandemic and finding creative ways to keep services available to our residents. It’s no secret our community loves the Library, with more than 176,000 patron visits in 2019 alone.

We’ve also had some positive business news in our community as well. I’d like to highlight three businesses that are in the process of moving to Flower Mound or have recently opened their doors here.

TITANS of CNC: Located adjacent to the Gerault flyover, CEO Titan Gilroy is relocating his company from Rocklin, California and is looking to open their doors in early 2021. TITANS currently employs approximately 20 employees, with plans to expand at their new location. The company offers training for the aerospace industry, teaching students and professionals of all ages to design in CAD, program in CAM, and CNC machine real parts. Titan’s free academy is being used in over 170 countries. In addition, Titan brings awareness to the industry through his TV show and social media presence dedicated to CNC Machining, manufacturing education, and job growth. To learn more about TITANS of CNC or its academies, please visit titansofcnc.com.

Caddo Office Reimagined: Caddo officials just broke ground on the future two-story, 37,000 square-foot co-working facility located at 2201 Spinks Rd. in the Lakeside Business District. The facility will provide executive office suites and space for individuals working independently or desiring collaboratively-shared office space. This will be a good fit for start-up and growing businesses, therapists, or satellite office needs. Once fully occupied, the facility is expected to employ approximately 240 people and is anticipated to be complete by spring 2021. For more information on the facility, please visit their website at caddooffices.com.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital: ClearSky Rehab Hospital is expected to open by the end of the year at 3100 Peters Colony Rd. and will provide post-acute rehabilitative care to individuals with disabling illnesses or injuries. The facility includes 29 private inpatient beds, a specially-equipped gym, and a heated, aquatic swimming pool. Specialized patient programs will include stroke, neurological, and orthopedic rehabilitation, in addition to long-term recovery following critical care and chronic illness management, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

We are very thankful for these companies who chose Flower Mound and the work of our Economic Development staff, who provides ongoing support to our local new and existing businesses.

As we approach the holiday season, the Town does have a handful of holiday events planned. As you can imagine, things will look a little different this year due to the pandemic. When all the details are worked out, information will be posted on the Town's special event webpage, flower-mound.com/specialevents. I hope you and yours find meaningful moments and laughter this Thanksgiving, on what has been a challenging year for everyone.