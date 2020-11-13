Northlake Notes — November 2020

2020 is winding down and by the time you read, this we will finally see the results of the long-awaited national elections. If all goes well, we will have a clear decision. Whether we are individually satisfied or dissatisfied with the result, my hope for us all is that we will accept the result and figure out how to move past this period of turmoil, from the election and COVID-19 and beyond, that has enveloped our society for just about all of this year.

Lest we forget, this is also Thanksgiving month, and time to reflect on the good things that we still enjoy. I for one have much to be thankful for. 2020 brought many challenging moments, but also the best of life. My wife and I celebrated our 10th anniversary in the spring, and welcomed our 4th child, Kayla Grace, in the fall. She will never know what turmoil we all lived through in 2020. When I enjoy time with her and reflect on that, I’m hopeful that despite the difficulties of this year, there is another year around the corner and life still goes on.

Our immediate family has been spared infection from COVID-19 so far, but many in our extended family and circle have now experienced it with varying degrees of difficulty. Despite the election dominating the news cycle, the disease is still marking a dark course through our society.

I’m again grateful for our friends and neighbors who continue to serve our society in our hospitals, giving hope to those most severely impacted by the disease. This has been a year to remind us just how valuable and precious the services that our first-line responders and the medical community provide. They might be out of sight a little bit at times when we are rushing about life, but they are always there to respond day or night to our calls for help. If you know someone serving, let them know your appreciation with a card, a gift, or a word of encouragement. We are still a ways yet from putting this in our rearview mirror and the toll on them and their families is high.

As we look forward to the Thanksgiving holiday, perhaps not with as many of our friends and family as usual, let’s remember to consider those who are struggling at this time. There are many job losses in our area right now and possibly more in our future unless we can turn the corner and get society rebuilding again. Our nonprofits are stocking food kitchens and aid for those really struggling, but there are many within our communities who are quietly struggling and may need a helping hand. If you know of someone like that, see what you can do to be a blessing… that is the true essence of Thanksgiving.