Flower Mound offers tips for decorating S.T.A.R. trees

Local residents will soon begin decorating Sad Trees Along Road (S.T.A.R.) in Flower Mound, and the town wants those people to be safe and to ensure their decorations will last the holiday season.

The S.T.A.R. tradition began more than a decade ago as a way to spread more holiday cheer, and it has grown over the years. The Help a S.T.A.R. public Facebook group has more than 900 members.

The town of Flower Mound said in a news release Friday that residents should avoid trees along roads managed by the Texas Department of Transportation, such as FM 1171, FM 3040, FM 2499, FM 407 and Hwy 377, because crossing those busy roads is dangerous. The town recommends residents choose tress along safer roadways in the town, such as Morriss Road. Participants are also urged to secure all of the decorations to the tree so that they can withstand all kinds of weather until you remove them after the holidays.