Medical director named for new rehab hospital in Flower Mound

Dr. Adam Carter has been named medical director of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound, which will open this winter.

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other debilitating conditions, according to a news release from the hospital.

Carter has been practicing medicine for nearly 20 years and is board-certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Most recently, he served as national medical director of 20 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in 11 states.

Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y. He attended Columbia University in New York for pre-medicine, and earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine in Portsmouth, Dominica, West Indies, where he was a teaching assistant in behavioral sciences. He completed an internship in general surgery at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C., and a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Affiliated with many professional organizations, Carter currently serves as president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Society. He also is a member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine, American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Texas Medical Association, Dallas County Medical Society, Texas Society of PM&R, and the American Medical Association.

Carter will lead hospital’s interdisciplinary team, which will provide services including physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing; case management; respiratory therapy; dietary services; and other specialized care. Following discharge, patients will continue to receive further resources as needed, such as follow-up physician appointments, outpatient therapy or home health.

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Flower Mound is expected to open this winter at 3100 Peters Colony Road in Flower Mound. It will feature 29 private patient rooms.