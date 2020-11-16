Denton County reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths

As the number of active COVID-19 cases continues to rise locally and nationally, Denton County Public Health announced Monday that for more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

The countywide death toll is now 146. The deaths reported Monday include a Denton man in his 50s, a Cross Roads man in his 60s, a Carrollton man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s from unincorporated northeast Denton County.

“As we report four deaths from COVID-19 today, we hope you will keep their families in your prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We are in a difficult time now when all of us need to do our part to help stop the spread of this virus. We are at the point where we must take the necessary precautions very seriously, both for our own safety as well as the safety of those we love and those with whom we work.”

DCPH also announced 335 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, 224 of which are active, as well as 213 new recoveries. There are now 3,988 active cases in the county and 15,774 total recoveries, according to DCPH.

There are also now 121 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county, the highest number of the pandemic.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at the North Central Texas College Exchange parking garage, 318 East Sycamore St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members must reside in Denton County, pre-register by calling 940-349-2585, and have not previously tested positive for COVID-19.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.